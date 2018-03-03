1 person dead after crash involving cement truck on Fern Valley - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person dead after crash involving cement truck on Fern Valley Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say one person is dead after a crash that happened on Fern Valley Road near Valley Forest Drive. 

Authorities say it happened around 12:30 a.m.

According to investigators, a cement truck driver was traveling west on Fern Valley Road and was trying to make a wide left turn into a construction site, when it was rear-ended by a white Toyota.

Police say the driver of the Toyota died at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

Officials say speed may have been a factor. No charges are expected to be filed.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
