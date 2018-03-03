Woman killed in crash with cement truck on Fern Valley Road iden - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman killed in crash with cement truck on Fern Valley Road identified

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman killed in a crash on Fern Valley Road near Valley Forest Drive has been identified. 

Authorities said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 3.

According to investigators, a cement truck driver was traveling west on Fern Valley Road and was trying to make a wide left turn into a construction site, when it was rear-ended by a white Toyota.

Police said the driver of the Toyota died at the scene.

She was identified a week later by the coroner's office as 30-year-old Brittany Sturgill.

Officials said speed may have been a factor. No charges are expected to be filed.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

