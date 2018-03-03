LMPD searching for suspect after stolen ambulance crashes at Hom - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD searching for suspect after stolen ambulance crashes at Home of the Innocents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for a suspect after a stolen ambulance crashed into the Home of the Innocents.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says First Division officers responded to a call at the Home of the Innocents Saturday around 1 a.m.

Police say an unoccupied Bullitt County Ambulance was left running outside the emergency room at Jewish Hospital, and was stolen by a suspect before later  crashing at the Home of the Innocents. Authorities say the suspect ran from the scene.

Officials say no one at the Home of the Innocents was hurt.

