Missing Kentucky police officer found dead - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Missing Kentucky police officer found dead

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a missing police officer was found dead in a flooded field.

According to police, Hickman City Police Officer Rodney Smith was found Saturday around 5 a.m. in Hickman, which is in southwestern Kentucky near Tennessee.

Officials were first notified Friday around 9 p.m. that Smith had been missing.

Authorities say Smith's police cruiser was also located.

He was pronounced dead by the Fulton County Coroner. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
