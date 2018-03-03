Police arrest southern Indiana youth football president for char - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest southern Indiana youth football president for charges related to child porn

Posted: Updated:
Gavin Brown (Image Source: Indiana State Police) Gavin Brown (Image Source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a youth football president has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.

Gavin Brown, 37, of Paoli, was arrested on Friday

According to police, Brown used social media to obtain nude photos of a girl under the age of 14 in exchange for nude pictures of himself.

Brown is charged with possession of child pornography, inappropriate communication with a minor and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Police say Brown posted bond following his arrest.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

