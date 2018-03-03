2 people dead after crash in Jeffersonville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 people dead after crash in Jeffersonville

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police and Jeffersonville firefighters responded to a fatal crash Saturday morning.

Two people were killed in the crash, according to WDRB's Lexie Ratterman, who is at the scene.

The crash involved a motorcycle. It's not clear if any other vehicles were involved.

It happened at Eastern Boulevard and Spring Street. Traffic is currently being blocked off while officials investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.