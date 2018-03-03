2 people killed in motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Je - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 people killed in motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Jeffersonville identified

A business just blocks away captured what appeared to be the moment the motorcycle passed through the intersection on surveillance video.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Jeffersonville.

According to Jeffersonville Police, a man and a woman died in the crash near the intersection of Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard. They were later identified by Clark County Coroner Billy Scott as 42-year-old Howard Adams and 42-year-old Rita Carroll.

A business just blocks away captured what appeared to be the moment the motorcycle passed through the intersection on surveillance video.

The yellow motorcycle was found several hours later on the side of a home.

The crash knocked over a chain-link fence and damaged a front porch.

Kenny Kersey, a man who has lived in the area for years, was saddened by the loss of life, and said crashes at the intersection have become common.

“They come around that curve. They don’t pay attention. They get rear-ended and we actually had one person drive up on our lawn there, trying to get away. Trying to avoid a crash,” Kersey said.

Toxicology reports are still pending, according to Scott.

Police are still investigating, but said they plan to release more information on what happened soon.

