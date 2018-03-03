POLICE: Semi driver caught with meth, marijuana in Scott County, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Semi driver caught with meth, marijuana in Scott County, Indiana

Posted: Updated:
Edwin Goff (Image Source: Indiana State Police) Edwin Goff (Image Source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi driver from Tennessee was arrested after Indiana State Police say he was caught with meth and marijuana in Scott County.

According to a news release, 46-year-old Edwin Goff was arrested on Friday.

Authorities say an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a semi on I-65 south near the Scottsburg exit for a traffic infraction.

According to officials, as the trooper was talking with Goff, the trooper could smell burnt marijuana coming from the semi. Police say meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found during a search of the semi.

Goff is charged with meth possession, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

He is being held at the Scott County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.