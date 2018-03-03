POLICE: Semi driver caught with meth, marijuana in Scott County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi driver from Tennessee was arrested after Indiana State Police say he was caught with meth and marijuana in Scott County.

According to a news release, 46-year-old Edwin Goff was arrested on Friday.

Authorities say an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a semi on I-65 south near the Scottsburg exit for a traffic infraction.

According to officials, as the trooper was talking with Goff, the trooper could smell burnt marijuana coming from the semi. Police say meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found during a search of the semi.

Goff is charged with meth possession, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

He is being held at the Scott County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.