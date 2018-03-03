Authorities say man shoots himself to death near White House - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities say man shoots himself to death near White House

Posted: Updated:
The District of Columbia Police Department says in a tweet that "adult male has been declared deceased. We are working to notify next of kin." The District of Columbia Police Department says in a tweet that "adult male has been declared deceased. We are working to notify next of kin."

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Authorities said a man shot himself to death outside the White House on Saturday.

The District of Columbia Police Department says in a tweet that "adult male has been declared deceased. We are working to notify next of kin."

That tweet comes about two hours after the Secret Service first reported that it was responding to reports of a self-inflicted shooting along the White House's north fence.

The incident took place before President Donald Trump's scheduled late afternoon return to the White House from Florida. The White House says it was aware of the situation and that Trump was briefed.

The Secret Service says there were no other reported injuries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.