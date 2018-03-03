Lawmakers backpedal on gun bills in wake of mass shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lawmakers backpedal on gun bills in wake of mass shooting


By AILEEN CHUANG
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Republican leaders at the Indiana Statehouse are backpedaling on gun rights legislation in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that left 17 people dead.

They recently killed two gun rights bills and are now planning a pared down proposal to be released in the closing days of this year's legislative session.

It's an unusual look for Republicans who dominate the Statehouse. For years they have championed efforts to loosen gun laws.

One of the bills would have eliminated some point-of-sale background checks on firearms sales. That's now a no-go.

But leaders say they are open to reducing or eliminating fees for a lifetime handgun license.

Another proposal that faces an uncertain fate would allow worshippers to carry guns in churches that are also located on school grounds.

