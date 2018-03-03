Woman accused of embezzling thousands from Bullitt County business arrested after attempting to use fraudulent check in Louisville

In October of last year, Fluhr was fired from her job at Meyer Plumbing in Brooks, Kentucky, after she was accused of stealing $824,000 from the business. (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman accused of embezzling thousands from her former Bullitt County employer was arrested in Louisville after police say she tried to buy several new vehicles with a fraudulent check.

Candi Fluhr, also known as Candi McCubbins, was arrested Friday night on Bardstown Road.

According to an arrest report, officers were called to the Bill Collins Ford on Bardstown Road on a report that Fluhr was attempting to buy three new vehicles with a fraudulent certified check for $69,013.99 from the Park Community Credit Union.

The credit union's fraud department confirmed to police that Fluhr's check was fraudulent, but the arrest report states she had already left the business before police arrived.

Officers observed Fluhr in her vehicle at a stoplight near the business a short time later, where they took her into custody. She was booked into Louisville's Metro Corrections and charged with second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, but is now out on bail, according to the arrest report.

Fluhr is also out on bail for similar charges in Bullitt County.

In October of last year, Fluhr was fired from her job at Meyer Plumbing in Brooks, Kentucky, after she was accused of stealing $824,000 from the business by writing fraudulent checks to herself and her husband, as well as making several ATM withdrawals, investigators said.

In January, Meyer Plumbing filed a lawsuit against Fluhr and Fifth Third Bank, stating the fraudulent checks and bank statements left the business out of a lot of money.

Related stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.