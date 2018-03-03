CRAWFORD | N.C. State shuts down Durr, but can't keep Louisville out of its first ACC title game

Kentucky had its four-game losing streak snapped in a double-digit loss at Florida, but the Wildcats hope their late-season momentum is only temporarily halted with the SEC Tournament coming next week.More >>
Opponents are working hard to shut down Asia Durr, but Louisville keeps countering with offense from elsewhere. On Sunday, the Cards will face Notre Dame in their first trip to the ACC Tournament championship in Greensboro, N.C.More >>
Former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson met the media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Friday.More >>
Myisha Hines-Allen had 21 points and Sam Fuehring had a career-high 17 to lead Louisville past Virginia Tech 73-70 in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C.More >>
Louisville trailed for less than three minutes in last night's Senior Night game against No. 1 Virginia, but a three-pointer at the buzzer gave Virginia the victory.More >>
Eric Crawford on problems facing the NCAA, and the dwindling possible solutions.More >>
This conference championship for the University of Louisville women's basketball team was a bigger deal than you might think. Eric Crawford explains why.More >>
After a four-game losing streak, John Calipari's University of Kentucky team appears to be figuring things out. Their win over Missouri Saturday in Rupp Arena was their third straight.More >>
