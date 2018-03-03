Indiana deputy shot in head during chase honored at memorial - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana deputy shot in head during chase honored at memorial

A memorial service was held Saturday in Lebanon for Deputy Jacob Pickett, who authorities have said won't survive and was on life support for donation of his organs. A memorial service was held Saturday in Lebanon for Deputy Jacob Pickett, who authorities have said won't survive and was on life support for donation of his organs.

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) -- A central Indiana sheriff's deputy who was shot in the head while chasing three suspects is being honored.

The Indianapolis Star reports a memorial service was held Saturday in Lebanon for Deputy Jacob Pickett, who authorities have said won't survive and was on life support for donation of his organs.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department put Pickett's cruiser under a tent with portraits of Pickett and his K-9 partner Brick. Those in attendance put down flowers and paid their respects.

The father of two was shot Friday morning in Lebanon, about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. The three men were later captured. State police say the man they believe shot Pickett was shot by officers and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. He was to be jailed when he's discharged.

