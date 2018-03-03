Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana set to reopen Sunday morning

Officials announced on Twitter Saturday that the hotel, casino, restaurants, shops and spa would reopen Sunday at 10 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana is set to reopen Sunday, March 4, after being closed for over a week because of flooding.

The hotel closed on Feb. 20 for flooding for the first time since 2015, as floodwaters began to take over the parking garage and lots. The casino, however, remained open until Feb. 22 when it was forced to temporarily close its doors as floodwaters continued to rise.

Scheduled promotions, events and entertainment were also canceled amid the threat of flooding.

Officials announced on Twitter Saturday that the hotel, casino, restaurants, shops and spa would reopen Sunday at 10 a.m.

OUR HORSESHOE TEAM IS EXCITED TO WELCOME YOU BACK! AT 10AM SUNDAY, MARCH 4, THE CASINO, RESTAURANTS, RETAIL SHOPS, HOTEL & SPA WILL BE OPEN. Stay connected for info on exciting promotions to celebrate our reopening. Thank you for your support during this time & welcome back! — Horseshoe Indiana (@HorseshoeSI) March 3, 2018

