Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana set to reopen Sunday mornin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana set to reopen Sunday morning

Posted: Updated:
Officials announced on Twitter Saturday that the hotel, casino, restaurants, shops and spa would reopen Sunday at 10 a.m. Officials announced on Twitter Saturday that the hotel, casino, restaurants, shops and spa would reopen Sunday at 10 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana is set to reopen Sunday, March 4, after being closed for over a week because of flooding. 

The hotel closed on Feb. 20 for flooding for the first time since 2015, as floodwaters began to take over the parking garage and lots. The casino, however, remained open until Feb. 22 when it was forced to temporarily close its doors as floodwaters continued to rise. 

Scheduled promotions, events and entertainment were also canceled amid the threat of flooding. 

Officials announced on Twitter Saturday that the hotel, casino, restaurants, shops and spa would reopen Sunday at 10 a.m. 

Related stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.