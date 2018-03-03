Kentucky AG Andy Beshear stops in Louisville for Human Trafficki - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky AG Andy Beshear stops in Louisville for Human Trafficking Awareness Seminar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear made a stop in Louisville to focus on a growing problem in the state, human trafficking. 

Beshear was joined by the Coalition of Labor Union Women as he hosted a Human Trafficking Awareness Seminar at the UAW Local 862 on Saturday.

The goal of the seminar was to shed a light on the growing problem in local communities and to give tips to help others identify the signs of human trafficking and report it.

Beshear said no community is immune to the dangers of trafficking, and it can happen even in the safest of areas. 

"Human trafficking occurs in every single county, in every single area across the commonwealth," Beshear said. "Just a few weeks ago, working with LMPD, we made over 17 arrests during the farm machinery show related to human trafficking."

Organizers for the seminar said educating others is the number one thing people can do to try to stop human trafficking. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

