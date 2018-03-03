Louisville church hosts simulation to highlight struggles refuge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville church hosts simulation to highlight struggles refugees face

Posted: Updated:
For many people, spending the day in a tent may seem like camping. But Sunday, a Louisville church used tents to showcase the plight of refugees. For many people, spending the day in a tent may seem like camping. But Sunday, a Louisville church used tents to showcase the plight of refugees.
The church's pastor hopes the real-life situations and challenges will open people's eyes to the ongoing refugee crisis, especially in Syria. The church's pastor hopes the real-life situations and challenges will open people's eyes to the ongoing refugee crisis, especially in Syria.
Tents were set up and church members even filled out mock documents in different languages to show some of the difficulties many refugees face. Tents were set up and church members even filled out mock documents in different languages to show some of the difficulties many refugees face.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For many people, spending the day in a tent may seem like camping. But Saturday, a Louisville church used tents to showcase the plight of refugees. 

Highview Baptist Church hosted a simulation of what life is like for refugees trying to move to a new country.

Tents were set up and church members even filled out mock documents in different languages to show some of the difficulties many refugees face.

The church's pastor hopes the real-life situations and challenges will open people's eyes to the ongoing refugee crisis, especially in Syria. 

"You know, of all refugees in the world today, only a small percentage ever get out of their refugee villages, out of their refugee camps, and so we want our people to understand that," Pastor John Klaassen said.

Right now, there are more than 20 million refugees throughout the world.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.