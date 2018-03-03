Volunteers spend Saturday doing yard work and cleaning vacant homes in Shelby Park

An employee in the produce department of the Kroger store at 4915 Dixie Highway has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.More >>
An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Saturday.More >>
According to Jeffersonville Police, a man and a woman died in the crash near the intersection of Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard early Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities say the suspect ran from the scene.More >>
Candi Fluhr, also known as Candi McCubbins, was arrested Friday night on Bardstown Road after attempting to purchase several new vehicles from Bill Collins Ford.More >>
A family was forced to jump out of the second-story window of their apartment building when a fire broke out Friday night.More >>
According to a news release, police were contacted at 10 a.m. on Friday after someone found the body of a man in the receding waters of Silver Creek, off Blackiston Mill Road.More >>
One person was killed Friday after a train hit a car in Jeffersonville.More >>
