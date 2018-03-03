Volunteers spend Saturday doing yard work and cleaning vacant homes in Shelby Park

According to a news release, police were contacted at 10 a.m. on Friday after someone found the body of a man in the receding waters of Silver Creek, off Blackiston Mill Road.

A family was forced to jump out of the second-story window of their apartment building when a fire broke out Friday night.

Candi Fluhr, also known as Candi McCubbins, was arrested Friday night on Bardstown Road after attempting to purchase several new vehicles from Bill Collins Ford.

Woman accused of embezzling thousands from Bullitt County business arrested after attempting to use fraudulent check in Louisville

LMPD searching for suspect after stolen ambulance crashes at Home of the Innocents

According to Jeffersonville Police, a man and a woman died in the crash near the intersection of Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard early Saturday morning.

An employee in the produce department of the Kroger store at 4915 Dixie Highway has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While winter storms slam the northeast, residents in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood took advantage of the great weather to roll up their sleeves and clean up vacant homes.

The event was organized by the New Directions Housing Corporation and the Shelby Park Neighborhood Association. Volunteers got a first-hand look at what neglected homes can look like with some hard work and TLC.

"Some of these houses have been empty for more than 30 years," Director of Ownership Preservation, Max Monahan, said. "So when we peeled the boards off and got inside of them ... obviously a lot of them are not safe to go in, but you see a lot of historic charm and character that still remains in these homes."

Organizers said cleanup days like Saturday's are important to bring new life, and new residents, to a neighborhood.

