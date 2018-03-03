8th annual Louisville Arcade Expo scores major points with Louis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

8th annual Louisville Arcade Expo scores major points with Louisville video gamers this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old school arcade games is scoring major points with video gamers in Louisville this weekend. 

The 8th annual Louisville Arcade Expo is being held at the Ramada Plaza Convention Hall this weekend.

Classic games from the 70s, 80s, and 90s like pinball, Donkey Kong, and Pac Man fill the more than 30,000 square-feet of space. 

Attendees can play on 250 different gaming systems like Atari, Sega Genesis, Playstation and Nintendo. 

No quarters are needed, because all of the games are set on free play.

"An event like this allows for families to come out and to have your kids actually compete with the parents on the same game," Co-founder Jeremy Fleitz said.

The Arcade Expo continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $25 at the door but children 10 and under get in for free.

