LACETT | Knights advance to GLVC finals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –It’s on to the GLVC tournament final once again for the Bellarmine Knights.

On Saturday, Bellarmine defeated Indianapolis 83-65 in semifinal play at the Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Four players finished in double figures for the Knights who were led by Brent Bach’s 22 points.

The top seed Knights have a chance at repeating as conference champions Sunday when they will play two seed Truman State .

