LMPD investigating after 1 person shot on Bardstown Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after 1 person shot on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one person was shot early Sunday morning.

MetroSafe says it happened in the 3000 block of Bardstown Road near the Southeast YMCA. A call was received around 3:30 a.m.

Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital.

Their current condition is not known.

