2 men scheduled to stand trial starting Monday for 2016 Louisville homicide

According to Jeffersonville Police, a man and a woman died in the crash near the intersection of Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard early Saturday morning.More >>
Candi Fluhr, also known as Candi McCubbins, was arrested Friday night on Bardstown Road after attempting to purchase several new vehicles from Bill Collins Ford.More >>
An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Saturday.More >>
The hotel closed on Feb. 20 for flooding for the first time since 2015, as floodwaters began to take over the parking garage and lots.More >>
An employee in the produce department of the Kroger store at 4915 Dixie Highway has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.More >>
One person was killed Friday after a train hit a car in Jeffersonville.More >>
“Right now, you can have two people charged with the exact same crime and one gets out of jail because they can afford” to pay, said Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, who sponsored the Senate bill. “It’s truly based on financial means and nothing else. How do you level the playing field?”More >>
Lottie Eicher was killed April 2, 2016 after a shooting in the 2100 block of Boling Avenue. Aron Ballard, 24, and Anthony Foster, 27, are charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
He is being held at the Scott County Jail.More >>
The suspect was arrested on Friday.More >>
Police say that, over a period of a year, she would steal the merchandise from an Elizabethtown department store, then sell it at the consignment shop across the street.More >>
Police warned the public not to a confront a 19-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting two people on Friday at a Central Michigan University residence hall, saying he is considered dangerous and likely still in the area.More >>
Richard Barney, age 56, from St. John, Indiana, was arrested as part of an Internet sting operation.More >>
The suspect accused of killing a man in the Portland neighborhood was in court Friday.More >>
