2 men scheduled to stand trial starting Monday for 2016 Louisville homicide

“Right now, you can have two people charged with the exact same crime and one gets out of jail because they can afford” to pay, said Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, who sponsored the Senate bill. “It’s truly based on financial means and nothing else. How do you level the playing field?”

“Right now, you can have two people charged with the exact same crime and one gets out of jail because they can afford” to pay, said Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, who sponsored the Senate bill. “It’s truly based on financial means and nothing else. How do you level the playing field?”

SUNDAY EDITION | Cash bail system traps the poor in jail, reformers say

SUNDAY EDITION | Cash bail system traps the poor in jail, reformers say

One person was killed Friday after a train hit a car in Jeffersonville.

One person was killed Friday after a train hit a car in Jeffersonville.

An employee in the produce department of the Kroger store at 4915 Dixie Highway has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

An employee in the produce department of the Kroger store at 4915 Dixie Highway has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

Employee of Louisville Kroger store diagnosed with Hepatitis A, potentially putting customers at risk

Employee of Louisville Kroger store diagnosed with Hepatitis A, potentially putting customers at risk

The hotel closed on Feb. 20 for flooding for the first time since 2015, as floodwaters began to take over the parking garage and lots.

The hotel closed on Feb. 20 for flooding for the first time since 2015, as floodwaters began to take over the parking garage and lots.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Saturday.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Saturday.

Candi Fluhr, also known as Candi McCubbins, was arrested Friday night on Bardstown Road after attempting to purchase several new vehicles from Bill Collins Ford.

Candi Fluhr, also known as Candi McCubbins, was arrested Friday night on Bardstown Road after attempting to purchase several new vehicles from Bill Collins Ford.

Woman accused of embezzling thousands from Bullitt County business arrested after attempting to use fraudulent check in Louisville

Woman accused of embezzling thousands from Bullitt County business arrested after attempting to use fraudulent check in Louisville

According to Jeffersonville Police, a man and a woman died in the crash near the intersection of Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard early Saturday morning.

According to Jeffersonville Police, a man and a woman died in the crash near the intersection of Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard early Saturday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial for two men charged in connection with a 2016 Louisville homicide is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Aron Ballard, 24, and Anthony Foster, 27, are charged in connection with the April 2016 shooting death of Lottie Eicher. It happened in the 2100 block of Bolling Avenue, near South 22nd Street.

Ballard is facing murder, attempted murder and wanton endangerment charges. Foster is charged with complying with murder, attempted murder and complying with wanton endangerment.

A witness says the men came into the yard and started shooting at the house.

Court records say there were six people in the house and all were on the first floor at the time of the shooting.

Ballard and Foster's jury trial is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.