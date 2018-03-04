2 men scheduled to stand trial starting Monday for 2016 Louisvil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 men scheduled to stand trial starting Monday for 2016 Louisville homicide

Anthony Foster (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Anthony Foster (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Aron Ballard (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Aron Ballard (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Lottie Eicher Lottie Eicher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial for two men charged in connection with a 2016 Louisville homicide is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Aron Ballard, 24, and Anthony Foster, 27, are charged in connection with the April 2016 shooting death of Lottie Eicher. It happened in the 2100 block of Bolling Avenue, near South 22nd Street.

Ballard is facing murder, attempted murder and wanton endangerment charges. Foster is charged with complying with murder, attempted murder and complying with wanton endangerment.

A witness says the men came into the yard and started shooting at the house.

Court records say there were six people in the house and all were on the first floor at the time of the shooting.

Ballard and Foster's jury trial is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

