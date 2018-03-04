Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence to present at Sunday night's Academy Awards

According to Jeffersonville Police, a man and a woman died in the crash near the intersection of Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard early Saturday morning.More >>
Candi Fluhr, also known as Candi McCubbins, was arrested Friday night on Bardstown Road after attempting to purchase several new vehicles from Bill Collins Ford.More >>
An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Saturday.More >>
The hotel closed on Feb. 20 for flooding for the first time since 2015, as floodwaters began to take over the parking garage and lots.More >>
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.More >>
An employee in the produce department of the Kroger store at 4915 Dixie Highway has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.More >>
One person was killed Friday after a train hit a car in Jeffersonville.More >>
“Right now, you can have two people charged with the exact same crime and one gets out of jail because they can afford” to pay, said Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, who sponsored the Senate bill. “It’s truly based on financial means and nothing else. How do you level the playing field?”More >>
