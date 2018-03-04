Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence to present at Sunday night's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence to present at Sunday night's Academy Awards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native and movie star Jennifer Lawrence will play a role in Hollywood's biggest night.

She will be a presenter at this year's Academy Awards. The Oscar winner is scheduled to present the Best Actress award alongside Jodie Foster.

The pairing of the two former Best Actress winners is a break from tradition. Usually, the Best Actress Oscar is presented by the previous year's "Best Actor" winner.

Last year, actor Casey Affleck won Best Actor for the film "Manchester by the Sea," and since then, allegations of sexual misconduct have surfaced against him. He is not expected to attend the ceremony.

Lawrence won her Oscar in 2013 for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook." She has received additional Oscar nominations for her roles in "Winter's Bone," "American Hustle" and "Joy."

