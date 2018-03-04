Boil water advisory issued for residents in southern Indiana com - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Boil water advisory issued for residents in southern Indiana community

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boil water advisory is in effect for some residents in Washington County, Indiana after a water main break.

The East Washington Rural Water Company tells WDRB the advisory was issued for residents near Pekin.

Residents who live on Eastern School Road, Motsinger Road and Olive Branch Road are encouraged to boil their water.

The advisory is expected to remain in place until at least Wednesday, according to the company.

