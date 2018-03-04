March 4 marks first Sunday of legal alcohol sales in Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

March 4 marks first Sunday of legal alcohol sales in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- March 4 is the first Sunday that people in the Hoosier state can legally buy alcohol since a new law went into affect.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law on Wednesday. It repealed Indiana's ban on Sunday alcohol sales.

Alcohol sales are now allowed from noon until 8 p.m. at liquor stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and big-box retailers.

Indiana's ban on Sunday sales stretches back to the 1850s, and stayed in place after national alcohol prohibition was overturned in 1933.

