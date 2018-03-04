7 people hurt in crash on I-65 North in Jackson County, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

7 people hurt in crash on I-65 North in Jackson County, Indiana


The vehicle spun before leaving the roadway, overturning and rolling into a field where it eventually came to a rest. (Photo provided by Indiana State Police) The vehicle spun before leaving the roadway, overturning and rolling into a field where it eventually came to a rest. (Photo provided by Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven people were hurt in a crash Sunday in northern Jackson County, Indiana. 

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. on I-65 North. Preliminary investigation revealed that a black Ford Explorer, driven by 33-year-old Thomas McMurray of Medora, Indiana, when a tire malfunctioned, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. 

The vehicle spun before leaving the roadway, overturning and rolling into a field where it eventually came to a rest. 

Police believe many of the vehicle's passengers were not properly restrained at the time of the crash, causing several to be ejected from the vehicle, which police say did not have enough seats or seatbelts for all of the passengers.

McMurray was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The front passenger, 35-year-old Kristina McMurray, was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with critical injuries. 12-year-old Dakota McMurray was also flown to an Indianapolis hospital with critical injuries. 

Four other passengers, 15-year-old Paige McMurray, 16-year-old Anthony Ragsdale, 11-year-old Patricia McMurray, and 11-year-old Ethan McMurray were all transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

I-65 North was closed for two hours for cleanup and investigation, and to investigate a second crash on I-65 North in traffic backup from the initial crash. 

Toxicology results are pending and the investigation is ongoing. 

