UPDATE: I-65 North in Jackson County, Ind. reopens after several - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: I-65 North in Jackson County, Ind. reopens after several people hurt in crash

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of I-65 North in Jackson County have reopened after being shut down due to an injury crash in which several people were reportedly hurt.

According to Indiana State Police, at least seven people are hurt. The crash happened Sunday morning.

Several medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

There's no word on the severity of the victims' injuries or what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.