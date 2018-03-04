Sheriff: fatally wounded deputy's loss will be felt forever - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sheriff: fatally wounded deputy's loss will be felt forever

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) -- A central Indiana sheriff says a fatally wounded deputy was a warrior who laid down his life to protect others.

The Boone County sheriff released a public letter Sunday, saying Friday's shooting of 34-year-old Deputy Jacob Pickett will be a loss felt forever in the community. Sheriff Mike Nielsen says Pickett was on life support for donation of his organs.

The married father of two young children was shot in the head Friday morning in Lebanon, about 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis while helping officers pursue a man wanted on an arrest warrant who fled with two others.

Nielsen says 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt was jailed Saturday on preliminary murder and other charges in Pickett's shooting. Baumgardt was shot by officers and was released from a hospital Saturday.

