Louisville man charged with attempted murder after trying to kil

Louisville man charged with attempted murder after trying to kill pregnant woman, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is arrested after police said he tried to kill a pregnant woman. 

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Quincy Blackmon refused to let the mother of his unborn child leave when she was visiting. 

When the victim did try to leave, Blackmon reportedly strangled her until she lost consciousness. 

Police said Blackmon told the victim the next time he choked her, he wasn't going to stop until she was dead. 

She was 36 weeks pregnant at the time. 

Blackmon is charged with attempted murder, assault and unlawful imprisonment. 

