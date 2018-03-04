Girl, 2, dies after Payless store mirror falls on her, Georgia officials say

An employee in the produce department of the Kroger store at 4915 Dixie Highway has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

An employee in the produce department of the Kroger store at 4915 Dixie Highway has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

The hotel closed on Feb. 20 for flooding for the first time since 2015, as floodwaters began to take over the parking garage and lots.

The hotel closed on Feb. 20 for flooding for the first time since 2015, as floodwaters began to take over the parking garage and lots.

Louisville added to its ACC regular season title with an ACC Tournament title Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum, defeating four-time champion Notre Dame.

Louisville added to its ACC regular season title with an ACC Tournament title Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum, defeating four-time champion Notre Dame.

In case Notre Dame and coach Muffett McGraw was uncertain of the best team and player in the ACC this season, Louisville coach Jeff Walz reminded McGraw and the Irish Sunday.

In case Notre Dame and coach Muffett McGraw was uncertain of the best team and player in the ACC this season, Louisville coach Jeff Walz reminded McGraw and the Irish Sunday.

Louisville added to its ACC trophy collection by winning the conference tournament Sunday over Notre Dame.

Louisville added to its ACC trophy collection by winning the conference tournament Sunday over Notre Dame.

Candi Fluhr, also known as Candi McCubbins, was arrested Friday night on Bardstown Road after attempting to purchase several new vehicles from Bill Collins Ford.

Candi Fluhr, also known as Candi McCubbins, was arrested Friday night on Bardstown Road after attempting to purchase several new vehicles from Bill Collins Ford.

Woman accused of embezzling thousands from Bullitt County business arrested after attempting to use fraudulent check in Louisville

Woman accused of embezzling thousands from Bullitt County business arrested after attempting to use fraudulent check in Louisville

According to Jeffersonville Police, a man and a woman died in the crash near the intersection of Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard early Saturday morning.

According to Jeffersonville Police, a man and a woman died in the crash near the intersection of Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Ifrah Siddique was inside the Riverdale store with her family around 8 p.m. when the full-length mirror fell on top of her, officials told FOX5 Atlanta. The toddler, who was trying on shoes with her mother before the incident, was rushed to the hospital w

(FOX NEWS) -- A 2-year-old girl died Friday after a mirror fell on her while she was at a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia, officials said.

Ifrah Siddique was inside the Riverdale store with her family around 8 p.m. when the full-length mirror fell on top of her, officials told FOX5 Atlanta. The toddler, who was trying on shoes with her mother before the incident, was rushed to the hospital where the 2-year-old later died.

"I feel dead like I am no more...that was my little girl," Mohsin Siddique, the girl’s father, told FOX5 on Saturday.

Latisha Culpatrick, who works at a store next to the Payless, recalled hearing a crash and a woman screaming that night.

“I could hear the crash and the mom screaming. Everybody was crowded around the door. It's just tragic," Culpatrick told the news station. “I'm sure the mom didn’t think when she was coming in to go shopping she wouldn’t come out with her child. That’s bad. Really bad.”

Payless ShoeSource said in a statement to FOX5 that the company is “devastated” by the girl’s death.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss. We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident. Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time,” the statement read.

The family is asking for the store to ensure shelves and mirrors are secure to prevent another tragedy.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.