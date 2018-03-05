BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

Posted: Updated:
Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball poll. Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball poll.

SOMEWHERE ALONG I-64 (WDRB) -- This is what you do at 12:25 in the morning while driving home from Greensboro, N.C and the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball tournament.

1. Virginia (28-2) – Strange. The Cavaliers wouldn’t be here if things had not gotten so crazy in the final 0.9 seconds last Thursday night.

2. Xavier (27-4) – The Big East regular-season champs.

3. Villanova (27-4) – The Big East runner-ups with a solid March pedigree.

4. Duke (25-6) – Still the most talented team, despite the loss at Virginia Tech.

5. Michigan (28-7) – Hot, hot, hot.

6. Cincinnati (27-4) – Impressive win at Wichita State, Mick Cronin.

7. Michigan State (29-4) – The Spartans will be fine as long as they don’t have to play Michigan again.

8. Kansas (24-7) – It’s been 10 years since Bill Self won it all.

9. Gonzaga (28-4) – The Zags just keep grinding.

10. Auburn (25-6) – Bruce Pearl might be the Coach of the Year in the SEC.

11. Texas Tech (23-8) – The Red Raiders are still getting healthy.

12. Tennessee (23-7) – Pearl did good work, but I voted for Rick Barnes.

13. Purdue (28-6) – The Boilermakers couldn’t win the Big Ten regular-season or tournament title.

14. North Carolina (22-9) – Tough week for the Tar Heels.

15. Arizona (24-7) – Bounce back week for Sean Miller.

16. Wichita State (24-6) – Here’s the Shocker: Wichita lost three home games this season.

17. Ohio State (24-8) – The Buckeyes seem to be losing steam.

18. Clemson (22-8) – The Tigers are down a starter and it shows.

19. West Virginia (22-9) – I’ve been confused by Bob Huggins’ team all season.

20. Houston (24-6) – Here comes Kelvin Sampson – and former IU forward Devin Davis.

21. Florida (20-11) – The Gators looked the part against Kentucky.

22. Saint Mary’s (28-4) – The Gaels avoided a bad loss against Pepperdine.

23. Miami (22-8) – The Hurricanes have won four straight. I can see them making the second weekend of the tournament.

24.  Loyola (Chicago) (28-5) – I was there to watch Alfredrick Hughes the last time the Ramblers made the NCAA Tournament.

25. Nevada (26-6) – Somebody has to be 25th.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for the WDRB Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.