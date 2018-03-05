BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball poll.

SOMEWHERE ALONG I-64 (WDRB) -- This is what you do at 12:25 in the morning while driving home from Greensboro, N.C and the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball tournament.

1. Virginia (28-2) – Strange. The Cavaliers wouldn’t be here if things had not gotten so crazy in the final 0.9 seconds last Thursday night.

2. Xavier (27-4) – The Big East regular-season champs.

3. Villanova (27-4) – The Big East runner-ups with a solid March pedigree.

4. Duke (25-6) – Still the most talented team, despite the loss at Virginia Tech.

5. Michigan (28-7) – Hot, hot, hot.

6. Cincinnati (27-4) – Impressive win at Wichita State, Mick Cronin.

7. Michigan State (29-4) – The Spartans will be fine as long as they don’t have to play Michigan again.

8. Kansas (24-7) – It’s been 10 years since Bill Self won it all.

9. Gonzaga (28-4) – The Zags just keep grinding.

10. Auburn (25-6) – Bruce Pearl might be the Coach of the Year in the SEC.

11. Texas Tech (23-8) – The Red Raiders are still getting healthy.

12. Tennessee (23-7) – Pearl did good work, but I voted for Rick Barnes.

13. Purdue (28-6) – The Boilermakers couldn’t win the Big Ten regular-season or tournament title.

14. North Carolina (22-9) – Tough week for the Tar Heels.

15. Arizona (24-7) – Bounce back week for Sean Miller.

16. Wichita State (24-6) – Here’s the Shocker: Wichita lost three home games this season.

17. Ohio State (24-8) – The Buckeyes seem to be losing steam.

18. Clemson (22-8) – The Tigers are down a starter and it shows.

19. West Virginia (22-9) – I’ve been confused by Bob Huggins’ team all season.

20. Houston (24-6) – Here comes Kelvin Sampson – and former IU forward Devin Davis.

21. Florida (20-11) – The Gators looked the part against Kentucky.

22. Saint Mary’s (28-4) – The Gaels avoided a bad loss against Pepperdine.

23. Miami (22-8) – The Hurricanes have won four straight. I can see them making the second weekend of the tournament.

24. Loyola (Chicago) (28-5) – I was there to watch Alfredrick Hughes the last time the Ramblers made the NCAA Tournament.

25. Nevada (26-6) – Somebody has to be 25th.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.