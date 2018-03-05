WDRB anchor Elizabeth Woolsey's voice featured in 2018 Oscar-winning film

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Quincy Blackmon refused to let the mother of his unborn child leave when she was visiting.

According to Jeffersonville Police, a man and a woman died in the crash near the intersection of Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard early Saturday morning.

A 2-year-old girl died Friday after a mirror fell on her while she was at a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia, officials said.

Ifrah Siddique was inside the Riverdale store with her family around 8 p.m. when the full-length mirror fell on top of her, officials told FOX5 Atlanta. The toddler, who was trying on shoes with her mother before the incident, was rushed to the hospital w

In case Notre Dame and coach Muffett McGraw was uncertain of the best team and player in the ACC this season, Louisville coach Jeff Walz reminded McGraw and the Irish Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabeth Woolsey has made her name in Louisville's media market for the past 20 years, and is currently an anchor for WDRB News at 4.

Her voice is now reaching an even bigger audience as it was featured in the film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," which was honored at Sunday night's Academy Awards. The film was nominated for seven awards and received two honors, Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell.

Woolsey explained how her voice came to be used in the movie. "Producers reached out to me from London via email a little over a year ago and expressed interest in me doing voice work for the movie. At first, I doubted whether the email was legitimate, since it seemed so far-fetched they would reach out to me so I asked some questions of them, like which actors were in the film."

She says her interest was piqued when she heard Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson were going to be in the movie.

The film's producers said they approached her after doing a nationwide search. Woolsey is a Missouri native, though she's not sure if that played a part in the producers' decision.

While Woolsey is not on camera during the film, audiences can hear her voice as a news anchor announcing the death of one of the film's characters.

Woolsey recorded her audio for the film at WDRB and emailed it producers. She was asked to recut it several times, using different inflections and emphasis on different words.

She said she had no idea the film would become so critically acclaimed. She didn't even see the movie when it first came out and didn't know if her voice work had made the final cut. A station photographer actually approached her, saying he saw the movie and recognized her voice.

Woolsey had this to say about her film breakthrough, "Not a bad big screen debut! Too bad I was robbed of a nomination myself!"

You can see the film clip featuring Elizabeth Woolsey's voice by visiting her Facebook page.

