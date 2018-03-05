Louisville man accused of stealing from Victoria's Secret, Toys R Us

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Friday afternoon after police say he committed an armed robbery at a local mall, then tried to steal merchandise from a nearby toy store.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place just after 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Jefferson Mall.

Police say 44-year-old Scott Baker stole $108 worth of merchandise from the Victoria's Secret store and hid it on his person. He then fled the store, but a loss prevention employee saw him and gave chase.

Police say at the mall entrance, he "took a bladed stance" and "made a motion to his bag as if to pull a weapon." As a result, police say the loss prevention employee "felt threatened" and backed off, instead watching Baker and providing updates on his position to other responders.

According to the arrest report, Baker then walked into a nearby Toys R Us store and hid $84 worth of merchandise in his bag before he was stopped by police.

When officers searched his bag, they allegedly found "a large hunting type knife" that was in a sheath, but readily accessible.

According to the arrest report, Baker had already been banned from Victoria's Secret before any of this happened.

The merchandise was returned to the stores. Baker was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree robbery.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

