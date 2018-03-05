Louisville man accused of stealing from Victoria's Secret, Toys R Us

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Quincy Blackmon refused to let the mother of his unborn child leave when she was visiting.More >>
According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Quincy Blackmon refused to let the mother of his unborn child leave when she was visiting.More >>
Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett was shot in the head during a foot chase on Friday.More >>
Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett was shot in the head during a foot chase on Friday.More >>
When officers searched his bag, they allegedly found "a large hunting type knife" that was in a sheathe, but readily accessible.More >>
When officers searched his bag, they allegedly found "a large hunting type knife" that was in a sheathe, but readily accessible.More >>
More than two years after a 6-year-old boy was stabbed to death in his home, his accused killer will face a judge and jury.More >>
More than two years after a 6-year-old boy was stabbed to death in his home, his accused killer will face a judge and jury.More >>
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.More >>
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.More >>
Lottie Eicher was killed April 2, 2016 after a shooting in the 2100 block of Boling Avenue. Aron Ballard, 24, and Anthony Foster, 27, are charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
Lottie Eicher was killed April 2, 2016 after a shooting in the 2100 block of Boling Avenue. Aron Ballard, 24, and Anthony Foster, 27, are charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
Authorities say the suspect ran from the scene.More >>
Authorities say the suspect ran from the scene.More >>
He is being held at the Scott County Jail.More >>
He is being held at the Scott County Jail.More >>