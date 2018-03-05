Kid bakers put their skills to the test in competition - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kid bakers put their skills to the test in competition

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) - MESA, A Collaborative Kitchen has recruited some of Kentuckiana's most talented young bakers for its first-ever kids' baking competition.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a lesson from some of the competitors.

Children ages 8 to 13 will put their kitchen skills to the ultimate test. Adrienne & Co. owner Adrienne Holland and chef Liz Martino will judge the event's three rounds and determine the baking champion.

The grand prize winner will be featured on the cover of Extol Magazine's June issue and debut his or her winning creation at Extol's June launch party. The winner will also receive a $100 gift card to MESA's kid events and a gift tote filled with baking goodies.

The competition is on March 15, 22 and 29, 2018 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35.

MESA is a state-of-the-art collaborative kitchen-classroom, featuring demonstrations by Southern Indiana's and Louisville established and aspiring chefs.

Click here to get connected to MESA, A Collaborative Kitchen.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.