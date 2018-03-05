Kid bakers put their skills to the test in competition

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) - MESA, A Collaborative Kitchen has recruited some of Kentuckiana's most talented young bakers for its first-ever kids' baking competition.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a lesson from some of the competitors.

Children ages 8 to 13 will put their kitchen skills to the ultimate test. Adrienne & Co. owner Adrienne Holland and chef Liz Martino will judge the event's three rounds and determine the baking champion.

The grand prize winner will be featured on the cover of Extol Magazine's June issue and debut his or her winning creation at Extol's June launch party. The winner will also receive a $100 gift card to MESA's kid events and a gift tote filled with baking goodies.

The competition is on March 15, 22 and 29, 2018 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35.

MESA is a state-of-the-art collaborative kitchen-classroom, featuring demonstrations by Southern Indiana's and Louisville established and aspiring chefs.

Click here to get connected to MESA, A Collaborative Kitchen.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.