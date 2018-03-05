Community memorializes vehicle belonging to fallen Indiana sheriff's deputy

An Indiana sheriff's deputy's car is now a memorial after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana sheriff's deputy's car is now a memorial after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett was shot in the head during a foot chase on Friday, March 2.

Boone County is just north of Indianapolis.

His patrol car has been placed in front of the sheriff's office as a public memorial. Pickett's K9 partner, Brick, spent some time at the memorial this weekend, along with many members of the law enforcement community.

"Agencies from across the state have sent people here to support that," said Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen. "So we have several agencies working the road for us, we have people working in communications. We have people working that are gonna work for us during the services and our corrections facility. So that support from other agencies -- public safety agencies -- has been great."

Investigators say officers were serving a search warrant at a house in Lebanon before the shooting happened. Deputies arrested the person who allegedly shot Pickett.

