Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announces 2018 SummerWorks program

In case Notre Dame and coach Muffett McGraw was uncertain of the best team and player in the ACC this season, Louisville coach Jeff Walz reminded McGraw and the Irish Sunday.More >>
In case Notre Dame and coach Muffett McGraw was uncertain of the best team and player in the ACC this season, Louisville coach Jeff Walz reminded McGraw and the Irish Sunday.More >>
A 2-year-old girl died Friday after a mirror fell on her while she was at a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia, officials said.More >>
A 2-year-old girl died Friday after a mirror fell on her while she was at a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia, officials said.More >>
Virginia remains on top in the latest AP college basketball Top 25 ballot by Rick Bozich.More >>
Virginia remains on top in the latest AP college basketball Top 25 ballot by Rick Bozich.More >>
According to Jeffersonville Police, a man and a woman died in the crash near the intersection of Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard early Saturday morning.More >>
According to Jeffersonville Police, a man and a woman died in the crash near the intersection of Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard early Saturday morning.More >>
The Bellarmine University basketball team won its second straight GLVC Tournament championship Sunday, beating Truman 75-71 in Edwardsville, Ill.More >>
The Bellarmine University basketball team won its second straight GLVC Tournament championship Sunday, beating Truman 75-71 in Edwardsville, Ill.More >>
According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Quincy Blackmon refused to let the mother of his unborn child leave when she was visiting.More >>
According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Quincy Blackmon refused to let the mother of his unborn child leave when she was visiting.More >>
Several medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene.More >>
Several medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene.More >>
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.More >>
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.More >>