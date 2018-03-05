Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announces 2018 SummerWorks program - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announces 2018 SummerWorks program

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program designed to connect Louisville youth with summer jobs launches.

On Monday morning, Mayor Greg Fischer announced plans for the 2018 SummerWorks program.

The program, which helps youth between the ages of 16 and 21 find summer jobs, is now in its eighth year.

Many employers are participating for the first time, including Hillard Lyons, the Louisville Bats and Spectrum.

Companies such as Kentucky Kingdom and Thorntons are increasing the number of young people they hire.

An employment expo is scheduled to happen on Saturday, March 24 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Louisville Central Community Center, located at 1300 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Representatives from companies such as Humana, Kroger, UPS and GE Appliances are scheduled to be in attendance.

Click here to register for the employment expo.

More than 16,000 young people have found work through the program since it began back in 2011.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.