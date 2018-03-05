Kentucky bill could mean jail time for anyone 'trespassing' with - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky bill could mean jail time for anyone 'trespassing' with drone over infrastructure sites

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill passed by the Kentucky House on Friday could mean jail time and a misdemeanor charge for anyone "trespassing" with a drone over certain infrastructure sites.

Specifically, it would include flying over places like petroleum refineries, hazardous chemical plants and water supply systems without the owner's consent.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

The Republican representative behind the bill says it would not affect news media using drones to cover emergencies.

