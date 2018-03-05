Officials hold groundbreaking ceremony for Kentucky Derby Museum's $6.5M expansion

Winston, a thoroughbred miniature companion horse, has been a fixture at Churchill Downs Museum for 23 years. His retirement coincided with Monday's groundbreaking.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum made some history of its own Monday, breaking ground on a multi-million dollar construction project.

Plans call for investing $6.5 million to upgrade the museum.

The expansion will include seating for educational programming, and construction of an entirely new third floor to house administrative offices, a large conference room and storage areas.

Monday's groundbreaking was noteworthy for another reason: it was the last day for the museum's resident Thoroughbred and miniature companion horse, Winston.

Winston has been a fixture at the museum for 22 years, a tiny ambassador helping thoroughbreds get accustomed to life at Churchill Downs. Winston will spend the rest of his years at the Old Friends' Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Winston has also been the companion horse to more than 30 resident thoroughbreds, including Derby 135 winner, Mine That Bird.

Winston's current stable is being torn down, but it will be rebuilt and moved to open up a new outdoor area for events like weddings and parties.

The expansion plan calls for moving administrative offices to the new third floor, which will leave space below for exhibits like one that will feature a collection of memorabilia from legendary trainer D. Wayne Lucas.

Gene Logan, a longtime museum tour guide, says he is looking forward to the seeing the project completed.

"I'm excited, with the expansion of another floor up there, and a lot more exhibit space," Logan said. "It's a very small museum anyway, but it's wonderful. It's packed full of good stuff, if you love horses like I do."

Workers will get started on the expansion this month, but construction of the new third floor won't begin until after this year's Derby.

The museum, which hosted 230,000 guests in 2017, will remain open during construction.

The expansion is scheduled to be finished by November of 2018 -- in time for this year's Breeders' Cup.

