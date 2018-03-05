Campbellsville man accused of beating victim in the head with hammer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Taylor County, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police say he beat another man in the head with a hammer.

According to an arrest report, 55-year-old Jeffrey Jones was arrested Sunday night.

Police say they were called to a home in the 1200 block of Maple Road, near Sprowles Ridge Road, in Campbellsville, at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, after someone reported that Jones had beat a man in the head with a hammer.

The victim was first taken to Taylor Regional Hospital for treatment, then transported to U of L Hospital.

Police say they found Jones a short time later, in the 500 block of Maple Road. According to the arrest report, he was sitting in a gray SUV and the engine was off.

A passenger inside the vehicle was charged with alcohol intoxication, according to police.

Police say when Jones got out of the SUV, he initially refused to put his hands behind his back, until officers took him to the ground.

According to the arrest report, officers found the hammer used in the attack inside an open shed.

Jones was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest. He is currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.

