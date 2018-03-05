Assistant Bullitt County attorney tied up and robbed at gunpoint in his home

McCann's cell phone was found on the side of I-65, near the 112 mile marker, by the Clermont Road exit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An assistant county attorney in Bullitt County was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in his own home, according to authorities.

It happened Sunday night at around midnight at the home of Assistant Bullitt County Attorney Doug McCann.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says a woman knocked on McCann's door, told him she was having car troubles and asked to use the restroom. When McCann let her in, a man followed her inside.

At that point, the pair tied McCann up by his hands and feet with a hair dryer cord, before holding a gun to his head. They then took off with his phone, $65 in cash, his metal county attorney badge and his handgun, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.

Bullitt Chief Deputy Mike Cook says, When people are threatening your life, it's unimaginable what a person goes through. You just feel for them."

After they left, McCann was eventually able to free himself and call police. Investigators say McCann still has ligature marks from being tied up.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says investigators were able to locate McCann's phone by pinging it. It was found on the side of I-65, near the 112 mile marker, by the Clermont Road exit. Investigators are currently examining the phone for any clues to the identities of the suspects.

Although McCann has a family, none of his family members were at home during the robbery.

He was not hurt, according to investigators.

The Sheriff's Office says McCann was not able to get a vehicle description. He did describe the white male suspect as being 5 foot 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with short brown hair and light colored facial hair, along with several tattoos on his arm. But investigators say the attorney wasn't able to decipher what kind of tattoos.

They say McCann described the white female as 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing 110 to 120 pounds and having long dark hair.

"Currently for the investigation, we don't have any evidence to support that the attorney was the actual target ... it appears it was a random," Cook said.

Police are still trying to identify the suspects. If you have any information about the robbery/home invasion, you are asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office at (502) 543-2514.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.