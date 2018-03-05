Hearing set for Kentucky lawmakers accused of harassment - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hearing set for Kentucky lawmakers accused of harassment

A hearing has been scheduled for April 3 for four Republican lawmakers who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- An ethics commission in Kentucky has scheduled a hearing for four Republican lawmakers who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement.

The Legislative Ethics Commission will meet April 3 at 9 a.m. The hearing is the result of an ethics complaint filed by a Democratic lawmaker against former House Speaker Jeff Hoover and GOP Reps. Jim DeCesare, Michael Meredith and Brian Linder.

All four men signed a secret sexual harassment settlement last October. Hoover has denied sexual harassment, but said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages. He resigned as speaker in January but remains in office.

The commission can fine the lawmakers. It can also recommend they be removed from office, but that step would require a vote from the full House of Representatives. 

