Cannibidiol factory to break ground next week in western Kentuck - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cannibidiol factory to break ground next week in western Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

BARDWELL, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plant that will process hemp into medical grade Cannibidiol will break ground next week in western Kentucky. 

In a release, Kings Royal Biotech says the facility in Carlisle County, Kentucky will be the only CBD Isolate extraction factory in the United States. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled March 15, 2018. 

The company says it has obtained critical government permits to grow and process hemp from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. It has also secured farmers to plant and harvest 2300 acres of hemp in Carlisle and Hickman counties.

Kings Royal Biotech says it chose the 8.8 acre location in Bardwell, Kentucky because it feels it has great potential for growing hemp. 

The fall harvest should allow production to begin by the end of 2018. Schiavi Seeds in Lexington will provide the hemp seeds used for the CBD. The company holds the sole rights for certified hemp seeds in the U.S. and Kentucky. 

The company says the pharmaceutical grade CBD Isolate it will produce has many medicinal qualities. It claims CBD that is can help addicts break addition to opiates and help those those who have ailments including inflammation, epilepsy, diabetes, cancer and others. 

