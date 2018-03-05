Cannibidiol factory to break ground next week in western Kentucky

When officers searched his bag, they allegedly found "a large hunting type knife" that was in a sheathe, but readily accessible.

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Quincy Blackmon refused to let the mother of his unborn child leave when she was visiting.

Louisville man charged with attempted murder after trying to kill pregnant woman, police say

According to Jeffersonville Police, a man and a woman died in the crash near the intersection of Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard early Saturday morning.

The film's producers said they approached her after doing a nationwide search.

A 2-year-old girl died Friday after a mirror fell on her while she was at a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia, officials said.

Ifrah Siddique was inside the Riverdale store with her family around 8 p.m. when the full-length mirror fell on top of her, officials told FOX5 Atlanta. The toddler, who was trying on shoes with her mother before the incident, was rushed to the hospital w

In case Notre Dame and coach Muffett McGraw was uncertain of the best team and player in the ACC this season, Louisville coach Jeff Walz reminded McGraw and the Irish Sunday.

Louisville added to its ACC trophy collection by winning the conference tournament Sunday over Notre Dame.

It happened around midnight Sunday night at the home of Assistant Bullitt County Attorney Doug McCann.

Bullitt County assistant county attorney tied up and robbed at gunpoint in his home

BARDWELL, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plant that will process hemp into medical grade Cannibidiol will break ground next week in western Kentucky.

In a release, Kings Royal Biotech says the facility in Carlisle County, Kentucky will be the only CBD Isolate extraction factory in the United States. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled March 15, 2018.

The company says it has obtained critical government permits to grow and process hemp from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. It has also secured farmers to plant and harvest 2300 acres of hemp in Carlisle and Hickman counties.

Kings Royal Biotech says it chose the 8.8 acre location in Bardwell, Kentucky because it feels it has great potential for growing hemp.

The fall harvest should allow production to begin by the end of 2018. Schiavi Seeds in Lexington will provide the hemp seeds used for the CBD. The company holds the sole rights for certified hemp seeds in the U.S. and Kentucky.

The company says the pharmaceutical grade CBD Isolate it will produce has many medicinal qualities. It claims CBD that is can help addicts break addition to opiates and help those those who have ailments including inflammation, epilepsy, diabetes, cancer and others.

