The river has left River Road as crews now work to clear debris

Crews spray the pavement to clean mud left behind by flood waters in downtown Louisville after the wettest February in decades. Crews spray the pavement to clean mud left behind by flood waters in downtown Louisville after the wettest February in decades.
River Road BBQ was engulfed with seven feet of flood water after heavy rains in February. River Road BBQ was engulfed with seven feet of flood water after heavy rains in February.
Workers at River Road BBQ mop up the mess left behind by seven feet of flood waters. Workers at River Road BBQ mop up the mess left behind by seven feet of flood waters.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic is slowly returning to normal now that the river has left River Road, and crews are continuing to clear the debris left behind by last week’s flooding.

On Monday, Louisville Metro Public Works crews were using high-pressure hoses to loosen the mud and debris so plows could literally squeegee the road clean.

“There's a lot of debris came up out of the river. It's now sitting on the streets, on the sidewalks," said Brian Funk, the department’s assistant director for roads and operations. "The mud, the silt is there, and we need to get that off."

A few days ago, the road was entirely underwater, but crews worked the weekend to clear most of River Road from Witherspoon Street east to Prospect.

"That entire multi-mile section is open, and drivable," said Funk.

 Now crews are working on the area under I-64 in downtown Louisville. 

"We're trying to get them as clean as best we can, and then Mother Nature will help with the rest, I hope," Funk said.

Workers are also clearing the side streets feeding into River Road so traffic flow can return to normal.

[SLIDESHOW: UP CLOSE VIEW OF FLOODED RIVER ROAD FROM INSIDE A BOAT]

With the water and debris now gone, customers can now at least get to River Road BBQ without a boat, but it is going to be a few days before the restaurant is open for business.

Staff that normally serves the restaurant's famous pulled pork is now pulling duty mopping mud.

"We've got to change out all the electrical outlets and breakers in the box, water heaters and drywall and paint. We should be up and running by mid- to late next week," said owner Jon Gudmundsson

The restaurant was engulfed by seven feet of water.

"You going to live by the river, you got to be able to get wet every once in awhile," Gudmundsson said.

As cleanup begins, Gudmundsson said he is not discouraged.

"Not at all. It's just part of the deal,” he said. “If you can't handle this, you shouldn't be down here.”

The floods also caused a lot of damage to area roads, so in addition to clearing debris, city workers are busy filling potholes.

