Yuengling beer on sale at Kentucky bars for first time in 169 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in 169 years, Yuengling is on taps in Kentucky bars and restaurants.

Next Monday, the beer will be available at grocery stores and convenience stores.

Yuengling is based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.

It's available in just 22 states across the country, including Indiana.

It is the oldest operating brewery in the U.S.

