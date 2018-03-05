Change.org petition would create national holiday to remember Billy Graham

Sunday, March 4 2018 8:07 PM EST2018-03-05 01:07:36 GMT
Ifrah Siddique was inside the Riverdale store with her family around 8 p.m. when the full-length mirror fell on top of her, officials told FOX5 Atlanta. The toddler, who was trying on shoes with her mother before the incident, was rushed to the hospital w
A 2-year-old girl died Friday after a mirror fell on her while she was at a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia, officials said.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An online petition is asking that a national holiday be created in the United States to remember the life of the late famed evangelist Billy Graham.
The petition was created on the site Change.org.
"Mr. Graham preached the Gospel to more people in live audiences than anyone else in history -- nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories -- through various meetings, including Mission World and Global Mission," the petition states. "Hundreds of millions more have been reached through television, video, film, and webcasts. Mr. Graham's counsel was sought by presidents, and his appeal in both the secular and religious arenas is evidenced by the wide range of groups that have honored him, including numerous honorary doctorates from many institutions in the U.S. and abroad. Help us with our cause of setting a national holiday to remember this great man."