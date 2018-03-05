Change.org petition would create national holiday to remember Bi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Change.org petition would create national holiday to remember Billy Graham

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An online petition is asking that a national holiday be created in the United States to remember the life of the late famed evangelist Billy Graham.

The petition was created on the site Change.org.

"Mr. Graham preached the Gospel to more people in live audiences than anyone else in history -- nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories -- through various meetings, including Mission World and Global Mission," the petition states. "Hundreds of millions more have been reached through television, video, film, and webcasts. Mr. Graham's counsel was sought by presidents, and his appeal in both the secular and religious arenas is evidenced by the wide range of groups that have honored him, including numerous honorary doctorates from many institutions in the U.S. and abroad. Help us with our cause of setting a national holiday to remember this great man."

At the time of this writing, just over 70,800 people had signed the online petition.

