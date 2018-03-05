Viral image shows 2-year-old girl mesmerized by portrait of Mich - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Viral image shows 2-year-old girl mesmerized by portrait of Michelle Obama

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-year-old girl was awestruck by a portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama.

A picture is going viral. In it, the viewer can see 2-year-old Parker Curry gazing at the newly unveiled portrait of Michelle Obama at the National Portrait Galley in Washington, D.C.

Parker's mother says her daughter believes the former first lady is a queen.

She says Parker was so mesmerized that she wouldn't even turn around for a picture.

