Salvation Army of Louisville in need of supplies, volunteers for flood clean-up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army is asking for the public's help with cleaning up areas of Louisville affected by recent flooding.

“We’ve had several residents over the past week reach out through our partner agencies requesting small teams of volunteers to assist them but we simply do not have enough people to meet that need right now,” said Area Commander Major Roy Williams.

The Salvation Army says it's looking for teams made up of three to five people who can work in areas designated by Metro Government's 311 help line.

The organization also says it's been faced with a shortage of cleaning supplies.

 Organizers say the following items are most needed:

  • Disposable Latex Gloves

  • Heavy Duty Work Gloves

  • Bleach (82 ounces)

  • Household Cleaners (Windex, 409, etc.)

  • Disinfectant Dish Soap

  • Scrub Brushes/Pads

  • Sponges

  • Towels

  • Paper Towels

  • Dust Masks

  • Mops

  • Brooms

  • Commercial Squeegees

  • 5 Gallon Buckets

  • Storage Totes

  • Heavy Duty Garbage Bags

  • Bottled Water

Officials say donations of clothing items and household goods are not currently needed.

Anyone wanting to help is encouraged to donate money to help speed up the process of purchasing supplies. People wanting to give money to the Salvation Army can contact Donation Relations Manager Rennay Cooke at 502-671-4926. Checks can be made payable to the Salvation Army of Louisville and should include a memo line note of "Disaster Relief." Checks should be mailed to 911 South Brook Street, Louisville, Ky. 40203. 

Those who wish to volunteer with cleaning up can contact Metro United Way at 211 to register. Volunteers will then be contacted by the Salvation Army.

