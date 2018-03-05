VP Mike Pence to talk tax cuts on a visit to Kentucky on Wednesd - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VP Mike Pence to talk tax cuts on a visit to Kentucky on Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vice President Mike Pence will be in Kentucky on Wednesday to talk about tax cuts. 

According to the organization America First Policies, Inc., Pence will be a special guest at a "Tax Cuts to Put America First" event in Versailles. More than a Bakery will host the March 7, 2018 event at its headquarters on Big Sink Road in Versailles. 

In a release, the organization says it is a "social welfare organization devoted to promoting ideas, policies and/or legislation to address major problems burdening the United States, stifling economic growth and job creation, and /or compromising national security."

The event is billed as featuring guest speakers discussing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law by President Donald J. Trump. The speakers are expected to talk about how the tax cuts will impact people on the local, state and national level.

