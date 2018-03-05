How Kentucky is a key test case for Trump's metal tariffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A western Kentucky aluminum plant has become the poster child for supporters of President Trump’s decision, announced last week, to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Once Trump finalizes the tariffs, Chicago-based Century Aluminum Inc. plans to invest $100 million in its aluminum smelter in Hawesville, Ky. and to double the plant’s employment by adding about 300 jobs.

“We have a lot of faith in this president that he is going to come through for us,” said Jesse Gary, Century Aluminum’s executive vice president, in an interview Monday.

But the Bluegrass State is home to other industries – from car and appliance manufacturing to bourbon distilling -- that could be harmed by the tariffs, making Kentucky a key test case for the protectionist policy.

The tariffs, which would raise the cost of imported steel by 25 percent and aluminum by 10 percent, will be made official in the next two weeks, White House officials said Sunday, as the administration defended the decision from critics in Washington and overseas.

On Friday, Toyota Motor Corp. said the tariffs would increase the prices of cars and trucks sold in the U.S. Toyota’s largest U.S. factory is in Georgetown, Ky., where the Camry sedan is made.

Louisville’s GE Appliances uses a lot of steel in the refrigerators, dishwashers and other household products it makes at Appliance Park in Louisville.

“We are still evaluating the impact of the new tariffs on our business, quite frankly,” said Bill Good, the executive who oversees manufacturing for GE Appliances.

But Electrolux, one of GE Appliances’ main competitors, has already promised to delay a $250 million plant expansion in Tennessee if the tariffs go through.

In retaliation to Trump’s move, the European Union has threatened tariffs on bourbon, Kentucky’s $8.5 billion signature industry.

On Monday, the state’s bourbon industry trade group said it would be premature to comment on the effects of the tariffs. The group noted that Trump has not finalized the details, including which countries, if any, may be exempted.

But Europe and the United States have mutually benefited from freely selling each other’s products for decades, the Kentucky Distillers Association said.

“Any efforts to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. spirits exports to the EU will jeopardize this long-standing partnership, harm consumers through higher prices and more limited product availability, and significantly threaten the distilling renaissance that is creating industry jobs and generating billions in capital investment,” the association said.

Janet Kelly, a University of Louisville professor who recently quantified the economic impact of the state’s bourbon industry, said retaliatory bourbon tariffs would have an “immediate effect.”

The impact of higher metal prices on Kentucky car and appliance manufacturing and employment is harder to predict, she said.

“You are talking about a lot of second- and third-round effects, and I am nervous, because we don’t know what that might be,” she said. “… I don’t think you’ll ever find an economist who thinks that tariffs or restrictions on free trade are a nifty idea.”

Gary, the Century Aluminum executive, said concerns about increased prices are overblown. A 10 percent increase in aluminum would translate into less than 2 cents per six-pack of soda cans, or about $40 on a new vehicle, he said.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, appears to support Trump’s tariffs.

In January, when the Commerce Department was finishing the investigation that led to Trump’s decision, Bevin attended a press conference at the Hawesville plant in support of Century Aluminum’s cheerleading for the tariffs.

He said it was “a shame” that the U.S. aluminum industry has hollowed out even as aluminum is used in many products necessary for national defense.

“We expect and hope and ask the president of the United States to realize that the Century Aluminum’s of the world are critical to our nation’s infrastructure,” Bevin said.

A spokeswoman for Bevin did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

But Republican U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is “extremely worried about the consequences” of the tariffs and is urging the White House “to not advance with this plan,” according to a statement issued by his office Monday.

A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.