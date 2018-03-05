Debate over medical marijuana reaches new high in Frankfort - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Debate over medical marijuana reaches new high in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-nine states are already using medical cannabis programs, but Kentucky lawmakers still have mixed thoughts on if Kentucky should join them. 

There was standing room only during Monday's committee meeting in Frankfort. Dozens of supporters wore stickers and packed the room. One by one, lawmakers and panelists talked about how marijuana could ultimately help Kentucky. 

The bill's sponsor, Rep. John Sims of Flemingsburg, said it could create jobs, bring more revenue to the state and help with the opioid crisis. 

"States that have medical cannabis ... (their) opioid use has gone down 25 percent," Sims said. "The doctors, per doctor, are writing 1,800 less pain pill prescriptions."

A Kentucky task force made up of doctors, lawmakers and police has met three times to iron out potential details for medical marijuana.

"Until we have some FDA guidelines, and until there is clinical research like we've approved every other drug in the country, I cannot be supportive of medical marijuana." Rep. Robert Benvenuti said. "There's no distinguishing between marijuana and medical marijuana. They're one in the same thing."

The committee is expected to vote on the bill Tuesday.  If passed, it will go to the house for a full vote. 

