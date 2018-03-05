More allegations made against Hanover College professor suspended last week

When officers searched his bag, they allegedly found "a large hunting type knife" that was in a sheathe, but readily accessible.

When officers searched his bag, they allegedly found "a large hunting type knife" that was in a sheathe, but readily accessible.

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Quincy Blackmon refused to let the mother of his unborn child leave when she was visiting.

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Quincy Blackmon refused to let the mother of his unborn child leave when she was visiting.

Louisville man charged with attempted murder after trying to kill pregnant woman, police say

Louisville man charged with attempted murder after trying to kill pregnant woman, police say

According to Jeffersonville Police, a man and a woman died in the crash near the intersection of Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard early Saturday morning.

According to Jeffersonville Police, a man and a woman died in the crash near the intersection of Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Virginia remains on top in the latest AP college basketball Top 25 ballot by Rick Bozich.

Virginia remains on top in the latest AP college basketball Top 25 ballot by Rick Bozich.

A 2-year-old girl died Friday after a mirror fell on her while she was at a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia, officials said.

A 2-year-old girl died Friday after a mirror fell on her while she was at a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia, officials said.

Ifrah Siddique was inside the Riverdale store with her family around 8 p.m. when the full-length mirror fell on top of her, officials told FOX5 Atlanta. The toddler, who was trying on shoes with her mother before the incident, was rushed to the hospital w

Ifrah Siddique was inside the Riverdale store with her family around 8 p.m. when the full-length mirror fell on top of her, officials told FOX5 Atlanta. The toddler, who was trying on shoes with her mother before the incident, was rushed to the hospital w

Girl, 2, dies after Payless store mirror falls on her, Georgia officials say

Girl, 2, dies after Payless store mirror falls on her, Georgia officials say

The film's producers said they approached her after doing a nationwide search.

The film's producers said they approached her after doing a nationwide search.

In case Notre Dame and coach Muffett McGraw was uncertain of the best team and player in the ACC this season, Louisville coach Jeff Walz reminded McGraw and the Irish Sunday.

In case Notre Dame and coach Muffett McGraw was uncertain of the best team and player in the ACC this season, Louisville coach Jeff Walz reminded McGraw and the Irish Sunday.

Louisville added to its ACC trophy collection by winning the conference tournament Sunday over Notre Dame.

Louisville added to its ACC trophy collection by winning the conference tournament Sunday over Notre Dame.

It happened around midnight Sunday night at the home of Assistant Bullitt County Attorney Doug McCann.

It happened around midnight Sunday night at the home of Assistant Bullitt County Attorney Doug McCann.

Bullitt County assistant county attorney tied up and robbed at gunpoint in his home

Assistant Bullitt County attorney tied up and robbed at gunpoint in his home

HANOVER, Ind. (WDRB) -- More alarming accusations have surfaced against a professor accused of threatening the president of Hanover College.

But a female employee said she has been trying to warn the administration for years.

Rebecca Trout worked in the Theater Department at Hanover College and said her warnings were not taken seriously until the threats were aimed at the college president.

"We were colleagues in the theater department. I did not want to be in the same building or anywhere near him." Trout said.

Trout said her concern with Professor Jim Stark started a few years ago after an alleged phone call in the middle of the night was made from Stark to one of his students. She said Stark asked the student to kill him.

Trout said a year later she witnessed Stark walking on campus with firearms and immediately called campus security and administrators. Trout said it alerting administrators backfired.

"Professor Stark used a key to get into my office to confront me," she said.

Trout said Stark was eventually placed on leave.

"But then, after they looked at the evidence, they changed their mind and thought, 'he's really not dangerous,'" she said.

However, Stark was suspended last week and Hanover Police started investigating the alleged threat he made against school President Lake Lambert.

"He is obviously very angry," Trout said.

WDRB News obtained a recording from a classroom lecture that led to the investigation.

While lecturing a class, Stark said, "He is a f*****g liar."

Stark was allegedly talking to students about his previous suspension.

"They come after me, they're in trouble," he said. "I am smarter than they are. I am meaner than they are."

Trout resigned in January.

"She left, because she was in fear," Jeffersonville Attorney Larry Wilder said.

Wilder is also a Hanover graduate. He is representing Trout and said they're fighting to get an order of protection and aren't happy that something wasn't done sooner.

"Now that it is the administration being attacked in these rants, we seed this whole change in the attitude," Wilder said.

Administrators at Hanover College say they can not talk about personnel matters but released a statement, saying:

"Hanover college has barred one of its employees from its campus following a reported threat made by this person against employees of the college and others. Until further notice, this person is not allowed on college property. We also instructed this person not to contact fellow employees or students."

Meanwhile, we also reached out to Stark, but he has not responded. Stark is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday morning.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.